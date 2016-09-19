3PM UPDATE: Solent Wheel closed for investigation after boy and his grandmother rescued from fairground ride

Portsmouth’s Solent Wheel has been closed temporarily on health and safety grounds after a boy and his grandmother were rescued from a pod.

Firefighters today rescued the pair who were trapped on the fairground attraction in Southsea.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that two applicances had been sent and that crews were seeking to rescue people from a pod near to the top of the wheel at the Clarence Pier fairground.

Clarence Pier owners Jimmy and Jill Norman, who run the wheel, said the woman and child luckily did not sustain any injuries.

Mr Norman said: “We are currently looking into what caused the ride to stop it will remain closed for health and safety reasons until a full investigation has been carried out.

‘We sincerely apologise to the occupants for any distress and inconvenience this may have caused them.’

Reader Susan Kay sent a picture of firemen at the scene, showing them using a hydraulic ladder as they launched the rescue operation.

Susan, who works at Treasure Island Golf in Southsea, said the fire engines had been at the scene for about 45 minutes.

She said: “They’re bringing a woman and child down, you could see the woman was crying.

“There are loads of people here and everyone’s been stopping to look.”

The woman and child were successfully rescued by lunchtime.

The Solent Wheel, which cost £750,000, was officially opened in March.

It reaches 35m above sea level and has 24 carriages, each seating up to six people.