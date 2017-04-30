6.20pm UPDATE: A27 re-opened after motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

ALL lanes of the A27 in Portsmouth are now open after a motorcyclist was flown to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries after a crash.
The eastbound carriageway had been closed since midday after the M275 junction but all lanes are now open. The westbound carriageway, which had a lane closure due to debris, was re-opened around 5pm.
Emergency services were at the scene all afternoon and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed earlier.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All roads have now been re-opened following the serious collision on the A27 this afternoon.
‘We can confirm that the collision involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle.
‘Please be aware there are still delays almost back to junction 11 of the M27 as traffic flow returns to normal.
‘We would once again like to thank everyone for their patience while we dealt with this incident.’
A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) confirmed a motorcyclist, in his 50s, was flown to Southampton General Hospital.
He said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
‘The male rider, in his 50s, has sustained multiple, life-threatening injuries.
‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, an officer and the air ambulance to the scene.
‘The patient was flown to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.’
Drivers faced long delays all afternoon with traffic on the M275 northbound, M27 eastbound, around Hilsea roundabout and in Cosham.