6.20pm UPDATE: A27 re-opened after motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

ALL lanes of the A27 in Portsmouth are now open after a motorcyclist was flown to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries after a crash.

The eastbound carriageway had been closed since midday after the M275 junction but all lanes are now open. The westbound carriageway, which had a lane closure due to debris, was re-opened around 5pm.

Emergency services were at the scene all afternoon and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed earlier.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All roads have now been re-opened following the serious collision on the A27 this afternoon.

‘We can confirm that the collision involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle.

‘Please be aware there are still delays almost back to junction 11 of the M27 as traffic flow returns to normal.

Collision on eastbound carriageway of the A27. Picture: Catalin Andrei

‘We would once again like to thank everyone for their patience while we dealt with this incident.’

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) confirmed a motorcyclist, in his 50s, was flown to Southampton General Hospital.

He said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

‘The male rider, in his 50s, has sustained multiple, life-threatening injuries.

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, an officer and the air ambulance to the scene.

‘The patient was flown to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.’

Drivers faced long delays all afternoon with traffic on the M275 northbound, M27 eastbound, around Hilsea roundabout and in Cosham.