Search

7.35am travel update

South West Trains are reporting signalling problems.

South West Trains are reporting signalling problems.

0
Have your say

Here is this morning’s travel news.

M27 - Minor congestion westbound between junction nine at Whiteley and junction five at Eastleigh

A3(M) - No reported disruptions

A27 - No reported disruptions

M275 - No reported disruptions

A32 Gosport - Minor congestion northbound between Rowner and Fareham town centre

Trains - South West Trains reporting signalling problems between Eastleigh and Southampton. Delays of 20 minutes are expected and some services have been cancelled

Bus Services - No reported disruptions

Hovertravel - No reported disruptions

Back to the top of the page