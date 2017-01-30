7.35am travel update

Here is this morning’s travel news.
M27 - Minor congestion westbound between junction nine at Whiteley and junction five at Eastleigh
A3(M) - No reported disruptions
A27 - No reported disruptions
M275 - No reported disruptions
A32 Gosport - Minor congestion northbound between Rowner and Fareham town centre
Trains - South West Trains reporting signalling problems between Eastleigh and Southampton. Delays of 20 minutes are expected and some services have been cancelled
Bus Services - No reported disruptions
Hovertravel - No reported disruptions