9.20AM UPDATE: Mercedes driver cut free from car by firefighters after M27 crash

A driver had to be cut free from his car by fire crews after a crash on the M27.

Highways England posted a picture of police dealing with the incident, which happened on the eastbound route shortly after Junction 7 at Hedge End.

There are 15 minute delays on the route while the inside lane is blocked.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said a call had been received about a collision just before 8.15am, and involved a lorry, a Mercedes and a Ford Transit.

She added that the Mercedes driver had been unable to get out so was cut out by firefighters as a precaution.

The vehicles are currently being recovered.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

Traffic information service ROMANSE also tweeted that there are long delays stretching back to Junction 5 at Eastleigh.