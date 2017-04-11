9.50AM UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after collision on M27 between lorry and four cars

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a lorry and four cars on the M27 this morning.

Highways England said drivers should expect delays westbound after the incident between Junction 3 and 4.

Picture: Highways England/Twitter

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were called to the scene.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed one person had been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police received a report of the incident near Nursling at 7.32am.

She added that the incident involved a lorry and four cars in the filter lane for the junction, and that one of the vehicles appeared to have shunted into another.

It involved a Transit, a Ford and two Vauxhalls.

All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

Emergency services had originally closed a filter lane and the inside lane, although both have now been reopened.

Traffic information service ROMANSE had warned drivers to expect delays of up to an hour through Junction 5, and said queues were forming on the M3 southbound.