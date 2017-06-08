94-year-old mobility scooter driver injured in crash with car

AN EMSWORTH man was involved in a traffic collision which left a 94-year-old man with serious injuries.

Sussex Police said the crash happened at about 7.10pm on Wednesday night, on the A259 at Chidham near Chichester.

The crash was between a red Ford Fiesta, driven by a 70-year-old from Emsworth, and a mobility scooter driven by the 94-year-old.

The injured man, from Bosham, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and kept in overnight.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The car driver was unhurt.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively they can call Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Southampton on the phone.