AN EVENT in Fareham showcasing emergency services has been cancelled due to bad weather.

In West Street tomorrow police, ambulance, fire and coastguard services were due to hold the annual 999 Day.

But high winds and heavy rain are expected.

A statement on Fareham Borough Council’s Facebook page said: ‘Unfortunately, due to high wind and heavy rain predicted over the weekend 999 day will be postponed.

‘Sorry for any inconvenience caused.’

The new date will be published soon.