A chance for kids to dance the night away

YOUNGSTERS have been invited to a Neon Party as part of an initiative to allow young people to socialise away from drug and alcohol pressures.

The SNAP disco is a dance night put on by Fareham Borough Council for 11 to 16-year-olds with free UV face paint, body art and glow sticks, which will be provided.

Chairman of Fareham’s Community Safety Partnership Councillor Trevor Cartwright said: ‘Our SNAP nights are a great way for young people to have fun with their friends in a safe environment.

‘This is the first time we’ve hosted a Neon Party, I would encourage youngsters to get their tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.’

The event will be held at Ferneham Hall on Saturday October 7, from 7pm until 10pm.

Tickets are £6 and can be booked online at snapdc.co.uk or call 01329 231942.