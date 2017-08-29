A Havant pub is giving out free cake to mark the start of The Great British Bake Off

A Havant pub is whetting its visitors appetite ahead of the return of The Great British Bake Off.

Between 5pm and 7pm today the Langbrook Farm in Langstone Road is offering a free slice of homemade cake to anyone who dines at the restaurant and says the code word ‘Great British cake-away’ when ordering.

General manager Collen Light said: ‘We can’t wait for the return of The Great British Bake Off, but everyone knows how difficult it can be to combat those cake cravings, so we want to help the people of Havant by offering them a free piece of delicious homemade cake to eat in, or cake-away and enjoy while they watch the show at home.

‘With a dedicated team of expert cake-a-tiers baking fresh cakes on site every day, they really are our star bakers – no soggy bottoms here!’

Complimentary cake will be available on a first come first served basis to those who buy a main meal.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the Farmhouse Inns Facebook page.

The Great British Bake Off returns on Channel 4 at 8pm.