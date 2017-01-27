A taste of parliamentary life for schoolchildren

PUPILS were given a tour of parliament by their MP.

The 32 children from Harrison Primary School, in Fareham, got to see the House of Commons, the House of Lords and Westminster Hall. They even watched MPs in debate.

It was made possible by Fareham MP Suella Fernandes.

The Fareham pupils also took part in an interactive learning experience in a workshop at the Parliamentary Education Centre, where they learnt about the history of parliamentary democracy in Britain and the role of parliament today.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘It was great welcoming the children and teachers from Harrison Primary – this has been a big year for the school, which has achieved outstanding results.

‘The pupils should be enormously proud of themselves for their hard work and the results are a clear reflection of innovating approach of the school’s leadership.

‘Visits like these are really important for young people.

‘They learn of the significance of parliament and our democratic system in an age-specific and interactive way.’

As part of the experience, the pupils formed two groups, one taking on the role of the government and the other the opposition.

Meanwhile, the others dressed up as the Queen, Black Rod and other figures from parliamentary life, and had a mock debate.

Schools and people in Fareham interested in visiting parliament should contact Ms Fernandes by calling 01329 233 573.

