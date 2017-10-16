A year in pictures

Amateur photographer Carrie Davidson took one picture each month which captured the essence of that particular part of world – from horses galloping along Hayling Island to a carver at Little Woodhams in Gosport.

We are sure you will agree the Havant Camera Club member’s work is fantastic.

February - Winchester Cathedral by Carrie Davidson

New members are always welcome at the club. They meet on Tuesday evenings, 7.30pm to 10pm, from September to May, at St John’s Ambulance Hall, Fraser Road, Bedhampton, Havant.

To find out more about the club go to havantcameraclub.co.uk.

March - Snowdrops at West Dean by Carrie Davidson

May - Hinton Ampner by Carrie Davidson

June - Bosham by Carrie Davidson

July - Houghton Lodge by Carrie Davidson

August - Little Woodham by Carrie Davidson

September - Bracklesham Bay by Carrie Davidson

October - Petworth by Carrie Davidson

November - Hayling Island by Carrie Davidson