A year in pictures

Amateur photographer Carrie Davidson took one picture each month which captured the essence of that particular part of world – from horses galloping along Hayling Island to a carver at Little Woodhams in Gosport.
We are sure you will agree the Havant Camera Club member’s work is fantastic.
New members are always welcome at the club. They meet on Tuesday evenings, 7.30pm to 10pm, from September to May, at St John’s Ambulance Hall, Fraser Road, Bedhampton, Havant.
To find out more about the club go to havantcameraclub.co.uk.