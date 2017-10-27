A3 closed at Clanfield after six cars crash

Have your say

TWO closures are in place after two separate crashes on the A3.

The road is shut northbound and southbound at Clanfield.

A two-car crash on the A3 southbound at Chalton Lane, Clanfield, at 11.59am forced police to close the carriageway.

It happened at around 11.59am.

But a second later crash at 12.45pm has forced the closure of the northbound carriageway.

The crash involved four vehicles.

The ambulance service is at the road attending to casualties.

Delays of a round 65 minutes have been reported.