A3 closed at Clanfield after six cars crash

TWO closures are in place after two separate crashes on the A3.
The road is shut northbound and southbound at Clanfield.
A two-car crash on the A3 southbound at Chalton Lane, Clanfield, at 11.59am forced police to close the carriageway.
But a second later crash at 12.45pm has forced the closure of the northbound carriageway.
The crash involved four vehicles.
The ambulance service is at the road attending to casualties.
Delays of a round 65 minutes have been reported.