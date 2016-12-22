Abandoned dog Bay gets new lease of life

Bay the shih-tzu looks like a different dog after some tender loving care.

He was found abandoned on a doorstep with matted fur and an eye condition so bad he could not see.

Loving care by the RSPCA at Stubbington Ark animal centre has enabled him to pull through after a woman contacted the animal welfare charity to say a dog had been dumped outside her front door in Hindmarch Crescent, Hedge End, on Thursday last week.

Inspector Tina Ward, who is investigating, said: ‘Poor Bay was in a terrible state when we first saw him and had clearly not been cared for in some time.

‘His fur was severely matted and overgrown and his nails were very long. He also had bald patches and crusty scabs from a skin condition and very dirty yellow discharge from his eyes that had left him unable to see.

‘Bay was very scared and very sore when he first arrived. He didn’t like to be touched. He’s now getting the care he needs and has been clipped at a vets and looks like a completely different dog.

‘We are concerned about where he came from and why he was so badly neglected. Bay was microchipped in Scotland when he was a puppy and he is registered to an address in Bournemouth but unfortunately the details are not up to date.

‘We believe he may have last lived in the west of Southampton area or Bournemouth and are desperate to know about his life so we can give him the best chance of recovery and a future.

‘We are urging anyone who knows anything about him to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.’