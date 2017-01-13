Abseil down tower raises cash for local kids in need

He only committed to raising £100, but a father from Cosham managed to raise £500 as he drew in sponsors before abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower for charity.

Fifty-three-year-old Glenn Nicholls signed up to support Wave 105’s Cash For Kids 1,000 Faces campaign, after hearing about it on the radio - and we’ve awarded him a We Can Do It t-shirt for his efforts.

Glenn Nicholls during the abseil

Glenn, who is a freemason, was one of the many people who signed up to help to raise £100,000 for local children under the age of 18, who are financially, socially, emotionally or physically disadvantaged.

Glenn said: ‘The idea is that if 1,000 people signed up to raise £100 each, a total of £100,000 would be raised altogether.

‘I wanted to do it because I’ve always supported local charities anyway, but there are a lot of kids in bad situations and it’s just nice to be able to give back to those who are deprived in some way.

‘Sometimes we forget how lucky we are, and the children that the money goes towards often haven’t been brought up in the best of circumstances for a number of different reasons.’

Before he tackled the challenge, which only took about 10 minutes, Glenn hadn’t abseiled before. So far £122,145 has been collected in the 1,000 Faces campaign.

Glenn added: ‘I always think it’s good to look after those less fortunate than ourselves. I was a little apprehensive before I began the abseil, but overall it didn’t really bother me.

‘I enjoy activities like that and it was good to do something different.

‘The only thing I wish was different is that around the same time I lost my father, but I’m glad I was able to go ahead and do the challenge anyway.’

‘I lost my mum the year before, and she had dementia, so the realisation I had lost both parents did really affect me.

‘I’m going to do a skydive next year for Dementia UK and my 28-year-old son Jack and 24-year-old daughter Aliss are going to join me.

‘I was pleased with the amount I raised because it was £400 more than planned, but obviously you always try and get as much as you can.

‘I wouldn’t ever push people into donating to charity, but when I do fundraise, I hope to inspire people to raise money themselves in some way.

‘I’m looking forward to doing the skydive and I hope to be able to raise a lot of money for Dementia UK.’