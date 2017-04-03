Adventure film evening comes to Portsmouth

AN INSPIRATIONAL adventure film is coming to a Southsea theatre.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts on Thursday, April 27 at The Kings Theatre.

Rosie Fuller, tour co-ordinator, said: ‘Through the big screen, unleash your wild side with an evening of mind-blowing journeys, high-altitude action and ocean-crossing epics. The world’s top adventurers and most intrepid film-makers are pushing life to the limits in some of the furthest-flung corners of the globe.’

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £11.50. For more go to banff-uk.com.