Search

Adventure film evening comes to Portsmouth

Painter and decorator Michael Brown who is angry with Portsmouth City Council for raising the second car parking charge in Lower Derby Road. Photo: Ian Hargreaves (170327-1) PPP-170317-091628006

Portsmouth decorator labels quadrupling of resident parking permit ‘unjust’

0
Have your say

AN INSPIRATIONAL adventure film is coming to a Southsea theatre.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts on Thursday, April 27 at The Kings Theatre.

Rosie Fuller, tour co-ordinator, said: ‘Through the big screen, unleash your wild side with an evening of mind-blowing journeys, high-altitude action and ocean-crossing epics. The world’s top adventurers and most intrepid film-makers are pushing life to the limits in some of the furthest-flung corners of the globe.’

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £11.50. For more go to banff-uk.com.

Back to the top of the page