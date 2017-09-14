Afternoon tea raises money for a naval support charity

OFFICERS raised money in aid of a Women’s Royal Navy support charity.

Commander Heather Rimmer, a Royal Navy Training Support Commander at HMS Collingwood, Fareham, presented a cheque for £1,000 to the Women’s Royal Naval Service Benevolent Trust (WRNSBT).

Commander Andrea Cook, chairman of the WRNSBT, said: ‘It is absolutely brilliant that the ladies could have a really fun day at this event and raise such a fantastic amount of money. Thank you.’

The money was raised at a raffle during an afternoon tea held in the Wardroom at the naval training base as part of the local celebrations to mark WRNS100.

The event saw over 140 guests comprising of ladies who had joined the Women’s Royal Navy Service (WRNS), together with a small amount of those still serving, coming together to enjoy an afternoon of reminiscing.

Also in attendance at the cheque presentation were event organisers Sara Knowles, an ex-PettyOfficer Wren (ETS) currently working in the Learning and Development Centre at HMS Collingwood and Chief Petty Officer Debbie Faben, of Victory Squadron, also at HMS Collingwood.