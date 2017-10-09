AGM date for Citizen’s Advice

Have your say

CITIZEN’S Advice Gosport has announced the date for its annual general meeting.

The group will be meeting at the Town Hall in Gosport High Street on October 25.

Official proceedings will begin at 12 noon, with refreshments being served half an hour prior to that.

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty will be present at the meeting, where members will also be asked to approve the nomination on a new board member and those standing for re-election.