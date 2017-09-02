All change at the top for the talking news charity

A CHARITY which provides a local news and information service for the blind and visually impaired in the Fareham and Gosport area, has announced a change in leadership.

During Fareport Talking News’ (FTN) annual general meeting Carl Cater, who has been chairman for the past five years, stepped down.

But he will remain on the committee both as an editor on the recording team and an active participant in administration.

The new chairman is Suzie Lyczywek of Down End, Fareham.

Suzie joined Fareport Talking News in January 2008 as a recording technician and was invited on to the committee in 2012 since when she has been an active participant in all aspects of the operation.

She said: ‘When I first became aware of the Fareport Talking News charity I immediately knew this was something so extremely good, that I wanted to become involved and since that very first day I have never lost that feeling.

‘It is such a great privilege to become chairman.

‘My wish is to further develop the organisation to keep pace with media advances and thus maintain the regular stream of news and information to our listeners’.

The meeting also heard of the retirement of one of its long-standing members, Helen Wilson of Lee-on- the-Solent.

Helen has been with the organisation since 1998, first as a reader and then for the last ten years as an editor.

Terry Wilson, a fellow volunteer at the charity, said: ‘Her laid-back broadcasting and interview style will be much-missed, as will her commitment to and involvement in all aspects of FTN’s outreach programmes.’

The meeting was also advised of two new nominees who will be joining the committee – Julie Mowat of Lee-on- the-Solent and Will Hemsley of Fareham.

Julie is a reader and Will, who is re-joining the organisation after a period of absence, is an experienced recording technician.