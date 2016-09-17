All smiles at Portsmouth in Bloom awards night

Bright flowers, colourful grounds and horticultural havens were celebrated at Portsmouth in Bloom.
The ceremony, held this week in the Victory Suite at Fratton Park, saw prizes given to schools, businesses, organisations and residents who have made their outdoor areas look beautiful.
The annual event, sponsored by Colas and Portsmouth Water, includes 12 categories ranging from the best front garden to schools growing their own vegetables.
The ceremony was opened by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller, who thoroughly enjoyed the evening.
He said: ‘It was very, very good.
‘There were some fantastic winners and it is always great to see such a variety of entries.
‘I enjoyed it a lot and the winners should be very proud.’
Portsmouth in Bloom aims to increase well-being and biodiversity and is run by volunteers with the support of Portsmouth City Council.
It encourages people to be green and think about ways they can help brighten up the city.
It gives bronze, silver and gold medals following tough judging from a panel of experts.
Louise Moreton, from Portsmouth in Bloom, said the event was a huge success.
‘Everyone seemed to have a good time and it was well attended.
‘All the winners were very proud of their achievements and I think it recognised how much effort had been put in.
‘The sustainability element was raised this year and there was a lot of hard work put in by the groups.’
Louise praised the team at Fratton Park for their work on decorating the venue.
She added: ‘The room looked outstanding, it was stunning.
‘It just summed up the community effort and that it was an “in bloom” ceremony.’
Admiral Lord Nelson School won gold twice at the event. It won the School Decorated with Flowers (senior) and Eat My School (senior).
Volunteer gardener Andrew Beecher, who runs the school’s gardening club, said: ‘It was wonderful for us to win.
‘It reflects well on the children who put in a lot of hard work.
‘It was nice to see them awarded these honours.
‘Although we were hopeful we might win, it was still a nice surprise.’
The school’s gardening club grows flowers in a courtyard garden and tends a wildflower garden. Members also grow a range of vegetables used by the food technology classes.
Mr Beecher added: ‘Having the gardening club is a great addition to the school.
‘Winning at Portsmouth in Bloom shows that the effort we put in does pay off.
‘We like to brighten up the school with the flowers we grow and it gives students an outlet from their daily school life.’
Louise agreed. She said gardening is therapeutic and wants to encourage more organisations to get involved for its benefits.
‘It is absolutely vital for groups to continue their hard work and get new organisations involved,’ she said.
‘Horticultural work is very therapeutic.’
Other gold winners on the night include Highbury School, in Cosham.
It came top in the School Decorated with Flowers (nursery, infant and junior).
Sarah Fuller, from the school, said: ‘We joined in with Portsmouth in Bloom because it is a great opportunity for the school to get involved in.
‘There was a whole-school approach to it and when we announced that we won, the students were so happy.
‘As a school we were excited and proud of the children and all their hard work.
‘We were so delighted to be chosen out of everyone.
‘Considering it was a Portsmouth-wide competition, for us to win gold was amazing – we were ecstatic.’
The school does a lot of horticultural work from holding an eco-council to having a foraging group.
Sarah adds: ‘Even the students who are not in the gardening club want to help out. Everyone likes to get involved.’
THE WINNERS
School Decorated With Flowers
Nursery/Infant/Junior
Presented by Councillor David Fuller, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth
Bronze Meon Junior School
Silver Langstone Infant School
Silver Gilt Cottage Grove Primary School
Gold Highbury Primary School
School Decorated With Flowers Senior
Presented by Councillor David Fuller, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth
Bronze Portsmouth Grammar School
Silver The Harbour School @ Fratton
Silver Gilt The Harbour School @ Milton
Gold Admiral Lord Nelson School
Eat My School Nursery
Presented by the Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin
Silver Portsmouth Grammar School (Nursery and Reception)
Gold Leapfrog Nursery School
Eat My School Infant/Junior
Presented by the Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin
Bronze Meon Junior School
Silver - joint Fernhurst Junior School
Silver - joint The Flying Bull Academy
Silver Gilt- joint Langstone Infant School
Silver Gilt- joint Highbury Primary School
Gold Wimborne Junior School
Eat My School Senior
Presented by Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin
Bronze Priory School
Silver The Harbour School @ Fratton
Silver Gilt The Harbour School @ Milton
Gold Admiral Lord Nelson School
Grow to Eat
Presented by Goff Gleadle, Portsmouth in Bloom 2016 Head Judge
Bronze Somerstown Community Garden
Silver Sue Pike
Gold Stacey Community Centre
Allotment
Presented by Paul Miles, Portmouth City Council Parks Department
Bronze Steve & Jane Curtis
Silver Steven Drury
Silver Gilt Trevor Witcher
Gold Mo & Kelly Ottesen
Community
Presented by Sue Stokes, Founder of Southsea Greenhouse
Bronze Eastney Community Centre
Silver Cunningham & Keyes Courts
Silver Gilt Cosham Baptist Church
Silver Gilt Perth House
Gold Festing Road
Sustainable
Presented by Ian Limb, Portsmouth Water, major sponsor of PIB
Bronze Art Space Portsmouth
Silver Tracey Read
Silver Gilt Mother Shipton
Gold Stacey Community Centre
Water Awards
Sponsored by Portsmouth Water (10 x £50 awards given for the best water use, judged across all categories)
Presented by Ian Limb, Portsmouth Water
Lyn Payne
The Mother Shipton
Stacey Community Centre
David Winston Horler
The Barley Mow
Sally Hall
Wimborne Junior School
Art Space Portsmouth
The Flying Bull Academy
Martin James Ryan
Business
Presented by Linzi Stean, Colas, major sponsor of PIB
Bronze The Barley Mow Pub, Castle Road, Southsea
Bronze Portsmouth Register Office, Mildam House, Burnaby Road, Portsmouth
Silver Samphire Restaurant, Kent Road, Southsea
Silver Gilt Mother Shipton, Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, Portsmouth
Silver Gilt The Phoenix, Duncan Road, Southsea
Gold The White Horse, Southsea Terrace, Southsea
Shelter & Care Homes
Presented by Linzi Stean, Colas, major sponsor of PIB
Bronze Avocet House
Silver Cornwell Court
Silver Gilt Homesea House
Gold St Ronans nursing and residential care home
Balcony/Courtyard Gardens - Residential
Presented by Lorien Loten, a PIB judge who runs a local gardening company, Garden Angel.
Bronze Pete & Julie Gover
Silver Lyn Payne
Silver Gilt Diane Benford
Silver Gilt Wendy Grant
Gold David Winston Horler
Balcony/Courtyard -
Commercial
Presented by Lorien Loten
Bronze Charles Clark House
Silver Gilt The Barley Mow
Gold The Phoenix
Hanging and Wall -
Residential
Presented by Clare Martin, Pompey in the Community sponsor
Bronze David Winston Horler
Silver Mrs Mary Saunders
Silver Gilt Lynn Wells
Silver Gilt Martin James Ryan
Gold - joint Leslie Carstairs
Gold - joint Philip Wicker
Hanging and Wall -
Commercial
Presented by Clare Martin, Pompey in the Community sponsor
Bronze The Mother Shipton
Silver The White Horse
Gold Samphire Restaurant
Front Garden
Presented by Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor David Fuller and Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin
Bronze Mrs Mary Saunders
Silver Sally Hall
Silver Philip Wicker
Silver Gilt Leslie Carstairs
Gold Richard Craddock