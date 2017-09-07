All the fun of the fair in Waterlooville

Have your say

Fairground rides, samba dancing and even rabbits made for a fabulous Waterlooville Summer Fair.

Put on by volunteers, the event in Jubilee Park attracted thousands of people.

Jo Holden, from Leigh Park, swivels her hips while hula hooping Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-101)

The main arena had performances from Cosham Community Choir, Fit and Funky dance group and the Big Noise Samba Band.

Visitors also enjoyed bungee trampolining, horse and carriage rides and a petting zoo.



Dainan Holden, eight, challenges his mum Jo to a hula hoop contest Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-105)

Fit and Funky perform in the main arena Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-13)

Nala Correa, aged three, has her face painted Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-140)

Dad Russell Headley with Jack, three, and Daisy, five Neil Marshall (171037-151)

Barney Willis, eight, and Jazmyn Powell play connect four Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-33)

Grace Garner, aged two, at the petting zoo Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-44)

Blowing bubbles Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-53)