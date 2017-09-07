All the fun of the fair in Waterlooville

Fairground rides, samba dancing and even rabbits made for a fabulous Waterlooville Summer Fair.
Put on by volunteers, the event in Jubilee Park attracted thousands of people.
The main arena had performances from Cosham Community Choir, Fit and Funky dance group and the Big Noise Samba Band.
Visitors also enjoyed bungee trampolining, horse and carriage rides and a petting zoo.
