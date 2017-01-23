Ambulance lottery cash prize winner from Portsmouth

A MAN from Port Solent scooped the £100 prize in last week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Lottery.

Mr D Aldridge took the third-placed prize cash amount.

The £500 prize was won by Mrs A Ballard from Cowes with the second-placed £150 prize being won by Mrs J Banfield, from Chandler’s Ford.

Winners of £25 were the holders of tickets C0908, G4626, G6464, B6977.

Finally, £10 prizes went to ticket numbers H6458, G8082, G7658, H4182, G0248, I1797, A4348, B2210, H5920, E4720.

To join the lottery, call (023) 8005 7722.