An opportunity to meet the local emergency services

CHILDREN have been invited to meet their local emergency services at a free 999 Day event.

There will be the chance to get up close and see how emergency vehicles work, with an opportunity to meet the crew and learn what they do on a day to day basis.

The event will take place in West Street, Fareham from 9am until 4pm.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community, Cllr Sue Bell, said: ‘This is always a very popular event, children will have the chance to climb inside various emergency vehicles and ask the crew questions about the important work they do.’

For more information visit fareham.gov.uk/leisure