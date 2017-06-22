Annual golf day is a big success for rotary club

AN annual golf day has raised £5,000 for good causes.

Each year the Rotary Club of Waterlooville holds a golfing day at Southwick Park Golf Club.

The teams play for the Joss Cleeve Memorial Trophy, in memory of a Rotarian and local farmer who was a big supporter of the event.

The £5,000 raised will be divided equally between the New Blendworth Centre, which provides work placements for people with learning difficulties, and other local causes.

The winning team were called The Camerons.

Waterlooville Rotary president Richard Britton said: ‘The teams love the atmosphere of the day.

‘They are generous supporters of our charities and we get to raise a lot of money for great causes.

‘Once again the golf day was a huge success and I’d like to say a huge “thank-you” to all the participants, sponsors and those who made generous donations.’

Liz Smout is the manager of the New Blendworth Centre, in Blendworth, Horndean.

She met Mr Wilding and others from the club at the recent Blendworth Village Fete, to thank them for raising the money for the charity.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.