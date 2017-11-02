Another fog warning has been issued for rush hour in the Portsmouth area

Have your say

More fog is expected to cause travel disruption overnight for drivers in the Portsmouth area.

The Met Office has put out a second yellow weather warning for fog, which is expected to develop over the south of the country tonight.

The warning is in place from 7pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

Rush hour drivers are warned that the fog will be slow to clear tomorrow morning, creating hazardous conditions on the roads and slower journey times.

Delays to bus, train and ferry services are also possible.

The chief forecaster said: ‘Fog is expected to develop under clearing skies this evening and overnight.

‘Not everywhere in the warning area will experience fog, though where this does form the visibility may drop below 100 m.

‘This is most likely in low lying areas and river valleys.’

The warning covers the Portsmouth area, as well as parts of West Sussex, Surrey and Berkshire.

The Met Office first published a fog warning yesterday covering overnight and this morning.