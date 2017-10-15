Anti-fracking campaign is big success

MEMBERS of Friends of the Earth gathered in Fareham town centre on Saturday to hold an anti-fracking protest.

Tim Pratt and his fellow supporters represent the Gosport and Fareham arm of the environmental organisation.

The team built a structure resembling a drill and placed it above the UK on a globe to illustrate the effects of fracking.

Tim said: ‘We’re asking people to sign postcards to Greg Clark, the person responsible for energy policy. He is deciding whether to allow the first fracking in the UK in more than six years and we want to stop that from becoming a possibility. Fracking damages the environment and can cause water and waste pollution. In order to stay two degrees below global warming, we need to reserve two thirds of the earth fossil fuels. Fracking is an industry that tries to find more reserves that we simply don’t have.

‘We’ve teamed up with Hampshire County Council and local primary schools to design banners to display on the A32 for air pollution.

‘People were very shocked to hear some of the facts but the vast majority were happy to learn more about our cause and sign our postcards today.’