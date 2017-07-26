Appeal after cyclist suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Fareham van crash

A CYCLIST was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in a crash, police said.

The 34-year-old from Fareham remains in Southampton General Hospital after Tuesday’s crash in Peak Lane, at 8.20am.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision between the bike and a blue Ford Transit van. The 39-year-old male driver, who is also from Fareham, was uninjured.

PC Sarah McEwen, from Havant Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This happened during the morning rush hour so we know that there were a lot of vehicles around.

‘Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision or did you see the collision? We’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen something but have not yet spoken to us, you could have information that could help our investigation.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 44170285672, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.’