Appeal for witnesses after cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in Hilsea crash

POLICE are appealing for dash cam footage after a cyclist was left with life-changing injuries following a crash in Hilsea.

The 47-year-old cyclist, from Fareham, was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

A Hampshire police spokesman said he suffered life-changing injuries following the crash with a skip lorry.

The incident happened this evening, around 4.10pm, on Northern Parade at its junction with Hilsea Crescent.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and are particularly keen to obtain any dash cam footage from vehicles which may have been in the area during and immediately before the incident.

Police were called at 4.10pm and the road was closed in both directions.

South Central Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a rapid response car and an officer. They also sent another crew from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170413847.