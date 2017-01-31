Appeal to find vandals who attacked and damaged fire station in Portchester

AN APPEAL has been launched to find vandals who damaged a retained fire station.

The attack saw two windows at Portchester Fire Station, in Station Road, Portchester, smashed overnight on Sunday.

The damage was discovered by firefighters yesterday morning, who said that further vandalism had taken place in Kelvin Grove.

A Twitter post from the station said: ‘Station vandalised in the early hours of this morning, two windows smashed, any info contact @HantsPolice @Hants_fire.’

Call police on 101 with information.