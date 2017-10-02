Arsonists damage bike

A MOTORBIKE was found ablaze in the early hours of the morning.
A crew from Cosham fire station was dispatched to an underpass on Southampton Road at 3am on Sunday, where the bike was on fire.
The incident is being treated as deliberate.
