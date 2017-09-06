Artisans show off their amazing work at monthly craft fair

Have your say

From quilting and knitting to intricate jewellery and pottery, Rowlands Castle Craft Fayre always has a wonderful array of handmade goods.

The monthly sale brings artisans from across the area to the parish hall, in Links Lane.

A customer looks at the goods on offer (171171-054)

Other exhibitors include blacksmiths and a leatherworkers.

For more information on upcoming events go to the organisation’s Facebook page or e-mail rowlandscastlecraftfayre@gmail.com.

Jenny Chivers with her ragdolls and novelty cushions all made from her own designs with assorted fabrics (171171-065)

Scrabble art

Jane Blatch who produces Scrabble art (171171-073)

Hilda Tart with her crocheted and knitted goods. Hilda is a joint organizer of the fair and arranges the advertising (171171-011)

Three of the organizers of the fair, from left, Hilda Tart, Sylvia Tomkinson and Lynn Manley (171171-019)

Christine Evans, from Fishbourne, spinning rare breeds sheep wool (171171-028)

Peter Cheyne with his wood turning goods. All profits from his work go to the Tools for Self Reliance charity by helping people in Africa build sustainable livelihoods through the provision of tools and training (171171-035)

Nickel bookmarks decorated with beads and charms (171171-039)