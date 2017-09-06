Artisans show off their amazing work at monthly craft fair

From quilting and knitting to intricate jewellery and pottery, Rowlands Castle Craft Fayre always has a wonderful array of handmade goods.
The monthly sale brings artisans from across the area to the parish hall, in Links Lane.
Other exhibitors include blacksmiths and a leatherworkers.
For more information on upcoming events go to the organisation’s Facebook page or e-mail rowlandscastlecraftfayre@gmail.com.
