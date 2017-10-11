‘At one point Dion wouldn’t even  sing in front of us’

TO BE given the privilege of singing the national anthem at an event is something that singers take great pride in doing.

But to do that for an event on an international scale, in front of thousands of people, is a much more daunting prospect.

This is what 17-year-old Dion Light, from Titchfield, has accomplished, singing God Save The Queen to more than 30,000 people at the Motocross of Nations, which took place in Winchester.

Dion was chosen to sing at the event by one of her teachers at Itchen College, who’s husband helped to organise the event.

She said: ‘I only found out about it a few days ahead of the event, so there wasn’t much time to prepare for it – or even think about what I was doing.

‘After I found out about it I was really nervous but also so excited. Before this, I had only done a couple of small gigs so it was a big step up.

‘When I got there it was really muddy so the organisers drove me over to a platform so I could sing the national anthem. The first time I looked out and saw the crowd I did panic a bit.

‘But then I did what I usually do when performing – focus on one thing and just sing my heart out.’

Dion hopes that this could be the start of something even bigger.

She said: ‘I would love to be a popstar one day – that is the dream.’

Dion’s mother, Tina, said: ‘To do this at the age of 17 is an amazing achievement for her.

‘We are very proud parents and will always back her 100 per cent.

‘She has overcome some real confidence issues to get where she is now – at one point she wouldn’t even sing in front of us, let alone 30,000 people – so it was a huge proud parent moment for us.’