Awards galore for Rotary Club members

THE outgoing president of the Rotary Club of Fareham bestowed top honours on members he felt went above and beyond the call of duty.

Norman Chapman, who has now handed over leadership of the club to Bob Marshall, put smiles on many people’s faces at the award ceremony.

Gerry Ayres accepts his award from outgoing president Norman Chapman

The top awards went to Rotarian George Cantrill who received the Sapphire Paul Harris Fellow award, along with Gerry Ayres and Mike Bazeley who were made Paul Harris Fellows.

The honour is named after the founder of the international Rotary movement and acknowledges exceptional service within the club.

The evening continued with long service certificates presented to Tom Churchill and John Landaw – both 45 years – and Mike Bazeley with 40 years, and Chris Courtenay who has racked up 35 years service.

Keith Miskin was given the President’s Salver for his work as treasurer of the club and his ongoing service.

Pam Marsden received the Jim Burrell Trophy and Dick Taylor was presented with the Mike Swinburne Cup.

New president Bob Marshall said: ‘I was delighted that Norman chose the recipients of these various awards which was well deserved and they continue to give great service to the Rotary Club of Fareham.

‘It is important though to acknowledge that all our Rotarians provide excellent service on a continuing basis and I am proud to be involved with them all.’