B&Q inviting families to get creative this summer

THIS month B&Q are looking to further involve themselves in their local community by hosting family free activities for the public.

The Havant-based store is set to host family-themed events through July to encourage people to visit and meet the team whilst getting stuck into the activities on offer.

On July 8 and 15, visitors are able to paint a free ceramic pot and get creative with their families. The business wants to provide an alternative, fun option for parents who are looking for events to attend with their children as we approach the beginning of the summer holidays.

The event will be hosted by B&Q staff and is part of B&Q’s Summer Family Fun campaign. The business is encouraging people to spend their summer outdoors and create items for their gardens and outdoor spaces while also supporting British wildlife.

Marketing Director for Outdoor Mike Norton said: ‘A painted ceramic pot can immediately brighten up a home or garden, and what better way to get children interested in planting their own plants. This activity really gets families rolling up their sleeves and thinking about what type of plants they’d like to grow in their own outdoor or indoor space.’