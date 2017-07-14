Backing given to Hampshire’s buses by council over contactless introduction

BUS services across the county have received a boost in their bid for cash-free journeys.

Hampshire County Council says it has provided financial support for operators, such as Stagecoach, to fit buses with new contactless technology.

Stagecoach recently unveiled the first of their 395 buses fitted with a contactless pay option.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport at the council said: ‘Modern ticketing technology means people can catch the bus without bothering about having the right change, or, in fact, any money on them at all.

‘As passengers board buses quicker, this speeds up bus journey times and also means less waiting for others on the road as buses pick up passengers.

The council states it has invested a total of £1.6m in improvements for Hampshire buses – which includes contactless technology.

It is anticipated that by the end of this summer, around 900 buses across the county are will be fitted with the new payment technology.