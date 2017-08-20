Barrier rail confirmed for promenade after feedback

Have your say

A BARRIER rail will be included as part of improvement work to the sea wall at Hill Head, despite some residents being against it.

It is part of the second phase of works to improve the seawall.

Cllr Keith Evans, executive member for planning and development at Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘While there has been overwhelming support for the new seawall, the original barrier rail design was not welcomed by some community groups.

‘In response, the council commissioned a peer review of this aspect of the design to test the requirement for the barrier wall. The ensuing report agrees that a barrier rail should be implemented.

‘The new rail is required to ensure appropriate levels of public safety.

‘It will be 50cm high and sit on top of a small 60cm upstand wall, making the total height of the structure just over a metre.

The peer review is available to view on the Council’s website at fareham.gov.uk/leisure/hillheadpromenade.aspx.

All works at Hill Head should be complete by the end of September 2017.