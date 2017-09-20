Search

Battle looms over snooker club flats bid

Stubbington Snooker Club on Stubbington Green
Stubbington Snooker Club on Stubbington Green
Youngsters at Manor Infant School and Nursery celebrate with headteacher Ashley Howard, centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Infant school rated ‘good’ four years after being placed into special measures

0
Have your say

Watch our video interview with Carol on our website at

portsmouth.co.uk