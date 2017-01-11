BBC Radio Solent breakfast show to be broadcast in front of theatre audience

BBC Radio Solent presenter Julian Clegg is to celebrate 20 years in the hotseat by broadcasting his breakfast show in front of a theatre audience.

The popular anchorman told listeners today that the bosses at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton had agreed to help him celebrate his broadcasting ‘birthday’ on Friday February 3 by hosting the show from 7am to 10am.

He said that listeners would be welcome to attend to watch the show live and that ticket details would be announced soon.

Julian will be joined on stage by news reader Emily Hudson, traffic summariser Judy Goodlet and sports presenter Kevan James, who will be returning early from holiday to take part.

Emily told Julian on the show this morning: ‘Judy and I are beyond excited - we’re planning our outfits already!’