Be an active part of the community at St James

I ALWAYS like to think of August as being a month when life can be taken a little more gently as everyone enjoys summertime by the Solent or further afield.

Then as the month comes to an end it is time to step back into gear as preparations are made for the return to school or work.

Also, organisations and events that either haven’t met or happened these last six weeks start back into life again.

Community life reawakens and away we go again.

This doesn’t mean we haven’t been busy these past weeks, but now is the time for the fruit of this to show.

On Wednesday, September 6 at 7pm at Mary Rose School, our local group, Milton Neighbourhood Forum, gathers.

We’ll discuss the consultation for the new city plan, hear about details for housing on the St James Hospital site and receive an update from the police about matters of local interest.

It is great that these meetings are always so well supported and if we want a voice, then these are the places where this can start and a difference can be made.

Local communities work when there are people who are willing and interested in what happens and are prepared to work for, care for and stand up for what is best for us all – taking account that changes do and must happen but it is how best this is managed.

Here at St James Church, we too are an active part of this community and are very grateful for the support that we receive and that our church building is available and used for so much of the week.

If you haven’t been here for a while or never have, or if you would like a bargain, then why not pop along first thing tomorrow morning to our latest table top sale?

It lasts from 9am until 11am and tables will be laden with items from people and groups from the church and local community.

Why not spend some time looking around, meeting others, exploring the church and refreshing yourself with a cup of coffee, a cake and a bacon roll?

n St James Church is in Milton Road, Milton. Sunday services are 8am, 9.30am and 6.30pm.

To contact the church call (023) 9273 2786 or go to stjamesmilton.org.uk.