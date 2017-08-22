Be on the hunt for artistic glass banks

SHOPPING vouchers are up for grabs for those who snap one of the new glass banks in the city.

After Portsmouth resident Anthony Beech won a competition to design the exterior of glass banks – opting for a Space Invaders theme – Friends of Glass are offering £250 worth of Love To Shop vouchers to people who snap themselves with the banks, which are scattered throughout the city.

Once you have taken the photos, send them to info@glassbankart.co.uk, including your full name, age and telephone number.

The deadline for entries in the competition is Sunday, October 15.