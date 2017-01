BRIAN Wilson from the Beach Boys has been announced as a headline act at a south coast festival.

The singer will be performing at Camp Bestival, held at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

Brian will be the main act for the Sunday night as part of his Pet Sounds 50th anniversary album tour.

Acts already announced for the event include Madness who are also performing at this year’s Victorious Festival, in Southsea, and DJ Mark Ronson.