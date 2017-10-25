Beach hut forced 30ft along beach by powerful wave

A VIDEO shows a beach hut being forced up the shoreline when it was hit by a powerful wave at Hayling Island.

The footage was captured by island resident Steve Smith as Storm Brian caused wild weather on Saturday afternoon.

A screenshot from Steve Smith's video

The 59-year-old independent financial advisor said: ‘I had gone to check on a hut owned by a friend who is on holiday and suddenly realised that a wave was going to take out one further along the beach.

‘It was the second of two that sit out from the main line of huts and are closer to the sea.

‘The wave just caught it and pushed it up the beach.’

Amazingly it spun and slotted right in the corner next to the main line of huts with its door, which had been pointing along the beach - now lined up perfectly to face the sea just like its new neighbours.

‘The hut must have been moved 30ft or so by the wave but didn’t appear to have suffered any damage at all.’

The beach hut being moved was not the only dramatic incident in the area, despite the effects of Storm Brian – which forced the cancellation of some Great South Run events – being less severe than feared.

As we reported on portsmouth.co.uk on Saturday, a series of waves battered a moving car being driven along the Gosport coastline.

Dana Squibb was heading home after a breakfast date with her husband Ronnie when their car was hit by large, crashing waves along Stokes Bay Road.

Speaking about the moment – which came as Storm Brian swept across the south, bringing high tides, flood warnings and gales of 70mph – Mrs Squibb, 35 from Gosport, said: ‘We had gone for breakfast at Bayside Cafe and decided we would go and park up in one of the car parks on Stokes Bay Road. There were lots of people down there taking photographs.

‘As we were heading home back along Stokes Bay Road my husband had to drive that bit slower as the car was being taken by the wind. All the other cars had the same idea.

‘All of a sudden the waves came crashing over into the car, we didn’t expect the water to hit us that hard, it was quite scary. My husband slowed the car right down to almost a standstill until the waves subsided again.’