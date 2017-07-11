Beautifully crafted pieces on sale at tower

ON Sunday arts group Crafts in the Tower will be welcoming jeweller Rachel Bailey, who will be joining regular silversmith Sharon Justice at the monthly event at Old Portsmouth’s Square Tower.

Rachel has worked for many years as a professional jeweller but is now promoting her own designs which explore her love of the natural world, creating silver creatures in a semi-precious landscape, with delightful deer and hares.

Sharon’s more abstract and delicate work makes a lovely contrast.

Also featured this month is Erin Brooks who makes gilded clocks from slate and other natural materials.

There will be wood pieces of all kinds, useful and playful, from Terry Turner and beautiful wooden pens from Jim Steel.

Painters Freya Perry and Mel Brundrit will display their colourful but very contrasting styles in acrylic and watercolour and Sue Meredith will be back once more with her popular collaged prints of iconic Portsmouth views.

Cecilia Windebank has a wide range of beautifully made patchwork items, both domestic and fashion conscious, and Lesley George will be showing her hand-dyed velvet works in dazzling colours.

I will be back this month with some new ceramic bowls and some surreal ceramic creatures.

Adding glitter to an already dazzling show will be Kelly Hickman and her pictures and objects featuring her expert gilding skills.

The event takes place from 11am until 4pm. Entry is free.