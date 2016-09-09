Bestival apologises after festival-goers face ‘several hours’ of queues

Bestival organisers have apologised to festival-goers after many were forced to queue for ‘several hours’ yesterday.

Visitors took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the long wait, with many saying it was the largest queues they had seen at the festival.

Alex Cuddeford tweeted: “Can’t believe the level of disorganisation and queues getting into Bestival, absolutely ridiculous.”

And Bianca Dent posted: “Hi @Bestival- In my 7 years of Bestival I’ve never seen the queue so big and not move...What’s going on?”

Other visitors claimed that they had to rejoin the main queue if they had to temporarily leave the site.

Yesterday Bestival organisers tweeted: “A high volume of people will be arriving at once this morning so there may be queues - we are getting everyone in safely ASAP.”

In a statement organisers said: “A large volume of festivalgoers arrived on site at once, which has caused some queues to develop.

“The Bestival production team have been in attendance and new entry lanes have been opened and we are doing all we can to get everyone on to site as quickly and safely as possible.”

Picture credit: Nigel Allen/Twitter