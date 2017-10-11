Big band night at Kings Theatre

Have your say

MUSIC-lovers will be able to enjoy an evening of top tunes while also raising money towards a good cause.

Next month, the Kings Theatre in Southsea is hosting Miller Plays the Musicals, performed by the Astor Big Band and singers and chorus from the Portsmouth Players.

To support the Royal British Legion, the musical night will have a range of big band hits.

That includes tunes from the Glenn Miller era, the Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

There will also be numbers from American Patrol, In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade plus music from Broadway musicals including Les Miserables, West Side Story, 42nd Street and Crazy for You.

A spokeswoman for the Kings Theatre, in Albert Road, said: ‘This evening is a must if you love Glenn Miller and West End musicals.’

Miller plays the Musicals is being held on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, at 3pm.

All profits of the Astor Big Band will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

The band was first formed in 1973 for a one-month engagement at the world famous Astor Club in Berkley Square, London.

It was so successful that the one month became five years, during which time the band went to Denmark to film a television series and radio broadcasts as well as appearing at the Tivoli Gardens.

The band has released two albums – The Astor Big Band Plays Glenn Miller and This is Swing.

At full swing, the band consists of 18 musicians and four vocalists.

Tickets for the event are £21.50 and can be purchased by calling the box office on (023) 9282 8282.

For more details visit the Kings Theatre website at kingsportsmouth.co.uk.