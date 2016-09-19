Big Brother star Craig Phillips joins Spinnaker Tower charity abseil

THE dizzy heights of the Spinnaker Tower proved no problem for a former Big Brother star turned DIY guru.

Craig Phillips, who won the first series of the reality television show, was joined by 40 others who scaled the 550ft landmark for charity.

The mass abseil was organised by Checkatrade, for which Craig is an ambassador.

Speaking about his daredevil descent, Craig said: ‘I have worked with Checkatrade for a while now and I am continually impressed, not just bt the great service they offer consumers.

‘It’s more than helping consumers find a trustworthy tradesperson. I’m impressed by their commitment to raising money and supporting good causes.

‘And I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience of the abseil. It was great to see so many people turn up.’

The weather on the day was perfect, offering the plucky abseilers outstanding views of Portsmouth, The Solent and beyond as they made their descent down the tower, cheered on by their supporters.

Together the group has raised nearly £8,000 for the Lighthouse Foundation which works to support the victims of the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

The money will also be used to help women and children at risk of a life of trafficking, offering a safe home, clothing, medical care and an education.

Devastating the country, the April 2015 Nepal earthquake left thousands dead or injured and hundreds of thousands more homeless.

It is hoped the money raised from the abseil will go to support the area’s children’s home along with general relief efforts.

The abseil is just one of a series of fundraising events that Checkatrade hosts throughout the year.

For more information go to checkatrade.com.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.