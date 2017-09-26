Big charity challenge for navy trainer

Have your say

A NAVY physical trainer is taking on a mammoth challenge for charity.

Luke Steele from HMS Collingwood in Fareham will attempt to squat the combined weight of over 30,000kgs over six hours to raise money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Luke said: ‘The Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity has provided and continues to provide so much support.

‘It has recently supported me financially when establishing the maternity suite at HMS Collingwood.’

The challenge is tomorrow in Fareham town centre.