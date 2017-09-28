Blaze at Southsea fish and chip shop

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to tackle a small chip fryer fire.
Crews were called to Fisherman's Wharf, in Fawcett Road, Southsea, at 11.44am.
It's thought the fire started in a chip fryer.
'The initial call was a chip fryer was alight,' a fire service spokesman said.
Firefighters using two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel. Three crews from Southsea attended.
Owner Lee Nicholson said: 'The fire is out, we can't go in there yet.'
