Blaze at Southsea fish and chip shop

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to tackle a small chip fryer fire.

Crews were called to Fisherman's Wharf, in Fawcett Road, Southsea, at 11.44am.

It's thought the fire started in a chip fryer.

'The initial call was a chip fryer was alight,' a fire service spokesman said.

Firefighters using two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel. Three crews from Southsea attended.

Owner Lee Nicholson said: 'The fire is out, we can't go in there yet.'