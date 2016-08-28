Blaze destroys study in converted garage at house

FIREFIGHTERS have said a fire in a converted garage was contained to one room – saving the rest of the house.

The room, which is used as a study, caught fire on Saturday at around 3pm in Kelly Road, Waterlooville.

No cause has been confirmed yet but firefighters from Cosham station who attended believe it may have been an electrical fault.

Nobody was inside at the time and no firefighters were injured during the blaze. The inside of the room and contents were destroyed. A crew from Waterlooville also attended.