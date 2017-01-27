Blue Reef Aquarium to feature offspring in weekend display

AN AQUARIUM will celebrate its offspring this weekend with a special display.

Blue Reef Aquarium in Southsea will hold a ‘Blue Reef Babies’ exhibit with the public this Saturday and Sunday where it will showcase the species which have been born at the wildlife attraction.

Among those on display will be small spotted catsharks, rare Banggai cardinalfish, common stingrays and Asian otters.

Hannah Butt, from the aquarium said: ‘We’re often asked about the different baby sharks, rays and other marine life born here so we decided to dedicate a whole weekend to celebrate some of our breeding successes.

‘We’ll be staging specialised talks throughout both days giving visitors the opportunity to find out more about our babies.’

One of the offspring set to be on display is the small-spotted catshark, which are about 10 centimetres long when they are born.

Visitors at the aquarium during the weekend can take part in a mini quiz throughout the day.