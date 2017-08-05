Boats from two races take over Gosport marina

BOATS from two big races have taken over a marina.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and the Volvo Ocean Race have both berthed for the first time together in Gosport.

The Clipper Race, which has its headquarters in the town, is preparing to leave for Liverpool for the 2017/18 race start while the professional Volvo Ocean Race teams are competing in Leg Zero, tomorrow.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first man to sail solo, non-stop around the world and founder of the Clipper race, said: ‘There’s been a great buzz around the marina. As much as the Clipper crew are excited to be so close to their professional counterparts, I have been impressed by the respect shown by the Volvo Ocean Race sailors.’